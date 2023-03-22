Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

Celebrating hockey in the Cariboo

Lorne Doerkson’s column to the Free Press

Sports have the power to bring people together in a way that not many other things can. We are united by our support for teams, our love of the game, and the excitement of watching talented players do what they do best. We are lucky to have a long, and growing, legacy of hockey in the Cariboo, and some incredible youth teams of which we can be incredibly proud.

Our Williams Lake U13, U15, and U18 boys’ teams had a great season and made it to provincials, and our girls U18 and U15 teams are also headed to provincials this coming weekend. This after our U18 female Timberwolves won the North Female League with a record of 9 wins, one tie and two losses!

I want to say sincere congratulations to all the incredible players in our Williams Lake Minor Hockey League, as well as the players from Northstars Hockey Academy, on their excellent seasons. It is truly an inspiration to see your skill and commitment at such a young age. I know you all have exciting futures ahead of you.

Hockey fans in the Cariboo can look forward to this coming weekend with particular excitement, as not only have our U18 girls made it to provincials, but they are hosting the tournament right here in the Cariboo. From March 23-25, U18 teams from around the province will gather in Williams Lake and compete for the provincial championship.

I encourage anyone who is able to take the time to attend some of the games and cheer on our home team. It’s an honour to host the tournament this year and it’s important to show our support and that the Cariboo has the most dedicated fans in the province.

We can also look forward to watching some excellent hockey right here in 100 Mile House this weekend, with the return of the Canucks Alumni Game. As part of the local two-day “March into Spring” event, our community is hosting an exhibition game between Canucks Alumni and 100 Mile First Responders, made up of a mix of our local paramedics, firefighters and other frontline workers.

Tickets to the game are free, as are all other events during the “March into Spring,” event and Canucks alumni will be available to sign autographs at 5:00 p.m., ahead of the 7:00 p.m. game. Both the autograph signing and the game will take place at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

It’s clear we have a great weekend ahead of us, and I hope that our whole community can put aside some time to attend these events and support our teams. I look forward to seeing you there!

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More history of cattle ranching in the Americas

Just Posted

Jace Boyd chucks an egg at a target at What’s Hoppening In 100 Mile House last year. This year’s event will be held in the 100 Mile Community hall on Saturday, March 25. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
District prepared for March Into Spring

100 Mile Free Press publisher Martina Dopf is happy to run the South Cariboo’s Number One 2023 Readers’ Choice Contest. The community is invited to nominate their favourite businesses online ahead of voting in April. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Free Press seeks nominations for best businesses

A homeless camp set up along the shores of Williams Creek near Scout Island on the RC Cotton site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council directs staff to remove homeless camp along Scout Island trail

Multiple fatalities have occurred on the Highway 5 corridor in recent months, including a triple fatality near Clearwater. (Clearwater Times photo)
Clearwater meeting highlights community’s ‘visceral’ fears of Highway 5 road safety