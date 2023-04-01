Cars: a necessary money trap?

“There might be a problem with your transmission.”

Those words sent a chill down my spine earlier this month after getting my car inspected for a potential fuel leak. My 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe has been a reliable old girl for years now, but if the transmission goes I’m looking at a repair cost of at least $6,000. To quote my dad, “No sense putting good money into an old car.”

It’s not the first time I’ve had to invest in fixing my car. Since I bought it from my parents, I’ve had to replace the battery, the windshield and the power steering system to the tune of a few thousand dollars. Frankly, I’ve got off pretty easily and have always been able to afford it.

Before I bought a car I always heard about how they were money pits. The cost to maintain and fuel them, especially with gas prices these days, will usually eclipse the initial exorbitant cost to buy them. Yet they are an integral part of our lives.

Last week I watched a video on YouTube by Some More News about how cars have shaped our modern cities and society. It was a very informative watch.

In essence, the video outlines how in the 1920s, when cars were first becoming widely available for consumers, car companies embarked on a campaign to promote their new products. This included the creation of jaywalking and prioritizing car-friendly infrastructure in cities.

The creation of roads and highways led to an increase in urban sprawl, making cars all the more necessary for everyday life, which was quite convenient for the car companies.

What was quite interesting about the video was that studies have found that walkable cities and communities are actually better for our mental health. Humans, it turns out, enjoying interacting with one another, hearing each other’s voices and having easy access to food, green spaces and entertainment.

Here in 100 Mile House, I would argue you can experience that just by walking down Birch Avenue, especially in the summer. No cars are needed to access anything; unless, of course, you live out of town, which the vast majority of people who use these services do.

So while I dream of a day when I don’t need to own a car and fuel it up every few weeks, that day is not yet here. Living in the South Cariboo necessitates personal transportation, no matter the cost.

I guess it’s time to get a second opinion on that transmission.

Fingers crossed it’s good for another 10 years!



