Carriage Poker Ride slated for 70 Mile

A Poker Ride and Drive will be held at the Huber Farm and Equestrian Centre in 70 Mile House on April 24.

The event is being hosted by the Cariboo Country Carriage Club. Registration is on April 24 and starts at 10 a.m. The cost is $10 per hand.

Rules and a map will be handed out at registration. Only one prize will be presented: half of the total entries. Carriages will leave the grounds at 10:30 a.m., and horses will start at 11. The ride is about 18 kilometres long.

Juniors can only ride along with an adult, cannot buy a hand and must have a knowledgeable adult navigator. Helmets are advised and mandatory for junior riders. For more information, call 250-456-7404.

“We can visit outside around the fire, roast hot dogs, and sip coffee or hot chocolate while keeping safe distances and enjoy a bit of fun,” said Carriage Club secretary Karyn Greenlees.

This event may be cancelled on short notice due to increased COVID-19 restrictions, Greenlees noted, adding all prepaid funds will be fully returned if the event has to be cancelled.

SMAC new executive

Caryl Cornett is the new president of the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) executive, with Christine Murphy vice-president, Karyn Greenlees secretary, Marion Roman treasurer and Cathy Perrin membership secretary.

Cornett said she is planning an Earth Day clean up and work bee starting at 11 a.m. with a barbecue at noon, on April 22.

Marvene Layte, from the Northern Interior Community Association, will help the SMAC executive to set up its office.

Coffee’s On

Meanwhile, the popular Coffee’s On event is up and running at SMAC on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is an opportunity to socialize with friends and neighbours, which is especially attractive for people who are living on their own and may want to sit down and chat with friends and make new friends.

Craft sessions

Cornett said people from Gold Country will come to SMAC to teach a few crafts and provide some in-service computer sessions to help ensure locals are “safe on the computer – so you’re safe from scammers and stuff.”

She added they will come to SMAC for the next seven weeks, until the end of May.

Coffee’s On will close down at the end of May and will start up again in the fall.

July 1 celebration

SMAC will host a July 1 celebration with a craft fair and garage sale, starting at 10 a.m.

Cornett said Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E Director Sally Watson will also hold an in memoriam event.

“I am trying to reach out to families who have lost loved ones [during the COVID-19 pandemic] and have had no way to say goodbye to them. We haven’t had the opportunity to have celebrations of life or anything like that, and I think it’s important to say goodbye to people,” Watson said.

The in memoriam event will be held outside as long as the weather and mosquitoes cooperate.

Noting there are people who don’t want to have a service, Watson added, “That’s fine and if people don’t want me to mention anyone, I won’t.”

Anyone seeking more information or are interested in putting their loved one’s name forward can contact Watson at 250-395-0278.

There will be a barbecue at noon.

Residents interviewed

Cornett said Watson has done some interviews with the longtime area residents and people can check them out on exploregoldcountry.com.

The local TNRD Director said they got a grant to do the interviews and there were very professionally done.

Watson noted she would “love to do more of these interviews.” While they will only do audio interviews, she said they would be given to the families.

Spring Luncheon

The 70 Mile House Community Club is hosting a Spring Luncheon at the 70 Mile Community Hall (2585 North Bonaparte Rd.) on Saturday, April 23 from 12-2 p.m.

They will be serving soup, sandwiches and goodies by donation. People going to the luncheon must pre-register by contacting Marion at 604-309-0097 or Ken at 250-945-9914. Please contact them if you have gluten-free or allergies concerns.

Pancake Breakfast

The 70 Mile House Community Club is also hosting a pancake breakfast at the 70 Mile Community Hall on May 5 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

The event is by donation and all proceeds will go towards phase 2 of the Community Hall upgrades.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House