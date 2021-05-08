Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

Cariboo region needs help now

Lorne Doerkson MLA column

As you are well aware, the devastating damage to roads and highways throughout our entire region continues, so I want you to know that as your elected representatives at the Legislature, both Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes and I are ringing as many alarm bells as we can find in Victoria.

For the record, as a veteran MLA and former cabinet minister, Coralee has been warning Premier Horgan for years that something has to be done or we will continue to watch our transportation infrastructure simply wash away.

Our neighbours in Cariboo North have experienced incredible washouts in the last few years, so Coralee and I are calling on the Premier to finally give this part of the province the attention it deserves.

This is much more than just an inconvenience to local commuters. We are talking about the same road infrastructure that lives depend on for fire, police and ambulance services.

The loss of Horsefly Road last week was yet another devastating blow to the region’s infrastructure.

I do want to commend our local contractors and regional staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for doing their best with limited resources. But the need for more substantial preventative measures is obvious to anyone on the ground.

Coralee and I will continue to knock on Premier Horgan’s door until we get an answer.

If you want to lend a hand, I encourage you to contact Premier Horgan and let him know why this is so important. His email address is premier@gov.bc.ca or you can call (250) 387-1715.

On a happier note, don’t forget your mom this Sunday. There will be a drive-thru Mother’s Day Breakfast at the Stampede grounds this weekend, hosted by the Williams Lake Stampede and the Rotary Club of Williams Lake — and CJ’s Southwestern Grill is also hosting a drive-thru that’s sponsored by Daybreak Rotary.

In the South Cariboo, the Interlakes Community Centre will hold a Mothers Day Pancake Breakfast. It will be take-out only. As always Mothers eat for free. Half or a full breakfast available with pancakes, maple syrup, ham, scrambled eggs, sausages and coffee.

Personally, I would love to see my mother Bev Doerkson, who lives in Salmon Arm, in person. The segregation and separation have been trying to say the least, and unfortunately, I believe this will be the case for so many of our moms this year.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
Most Read