Cariboo House Churches launches

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus. We are also celebrating a new birth of our own — the birth of an old church with a new name.

The Cariboo Presbyterian Church is now called Cariboo House Churches. The mission of Cariboo House Churches is to continue with the work of reaching rural areas with the gospel and setting up small worshipping communities of believers. This often means these small groups meet in homes and that is why we chose the name Cariboo House Churches.

Along with a new name, we are now also part of a denomination called Living Stones (www.livingstoneschurches.ca). Living Stones is a newly formed movement of Reformed churches in Canada. We have churches meeting in homes throughout the Cariboo and we also have a Sunday morning service in Lac La Hache in our building at 4855 Timothy Lake Rd.

Even though this church is made up of many small groups, we share a central purpose and identity as one body of believers, connected over long distances by video calls, email, and old-fashioned visits.

This church is led by an elders council and a team of three pastors who collaborate and work together even though we are separated by hundreds of kilometres.

A new name, new branding, and one relatively new pastor mean we are reshaping how we look, but at the core, we remain a community of people who believe that Jesus is Christ.

The prophet Isaiah prophesied that a child would be born and he would be called Immanuel, which means God with us (Isaiah 7:14). God is indeed with us in Jesus, born in a stable, crucified at calvary, resurrected and ascended to the Father, and he dwells with believers now in the Holy Spirit.

May this Christmas be a wonder-filled time with your loved ones and may you embrace the birth of Jesus as the birth that begets birth in those who believe (John 3:3).

