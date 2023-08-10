Canada Day celebration great fun

The Ehle family from 100 mile House visited their Uncle Ken Huber at the Canada Day event at the 70 Mile House Community Hall. (Ken Alexander photo)

The 70 Mile Community Hall and its grounds were busy for the 2023 Canada Day Celebration.

Event organizer Sally Watson said it was “absolutely wonderful.”

“We served 135 hamburgers and six dozen hotdogs in less than three hours.”

Watson successfully applied for a $1,000 grant from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) to supply food for lunch at the Canada Day event.

The volunteer cooks, including TNRD Area E Director Jim Smith, were kept busy flipping burgers and providing hotdogs for hungry folks who showed up to celebrate Canada Day.

Watson said the Redneck Craft Fair inside the hall was great. “All of the crafters did well.”

She added people, both young and the young at heart, enjoyed the Red Neck games.

Watson noted the 70 Mile Volunteer Fire Department (70MVFD) firefighters made a “good showing.”

“They had water balloon fights with the kids.”

She added the competition was a lot of fun.

People could hear the squeals of delight from the children and the “I’m going to get you” threats from the firefighters all the way to the parking areas.

The 70MVFD members had a number of apparatus at the event and the children got to climb on the trucks and pretend they were firefighters that day. The 70MVFD society members were there to support the firefighters, and they signed up several new society members that day.

Firefighters provided some information sessions and gave tours of the department’s Structural Protection Unit, which can be used to help protect buildings during a wildfire event.

“The event was fantastic. The volunteers were terrific and the mosquitoes stayed away,” Watson explained.

More fundraisers

The 70 Mile House Community Club held a meat draw at Eddy’s Bar and Grill in 70 Mile House on July 8.

They raised around $300, Watson said, adding it was a quiet day.

“We may try it again in September.”

Watson noted the club has a 50-50 raffle licence that runs from July 1 to Sept. 9

“The tickets are $10 each and if we sell all of the tickets, the winner would get $10,000. Tickets are available from any member of the 70 Mile community Club.”

She added the club would also be setting up ticket tables at other events.

