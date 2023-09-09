Bridge Lake Derby coming up later this month

This year’s Loon Bay Craft Markets have ended, but longtime resident Barb St. Hilaire was a frequent vendor, selling her pet bandanas, bow ties, leash holders and more throughout the summer. (Diana Forster photo)

The Kokanee Assassins Bridge Lake Derby at Cottonwood Bay Resort is from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 23, with the last weigh-in at 2:30 p.m. Only Kokanee, Rainbow Trout and Burbot will be weighed; no lakers or spawners. Adult tickets are $25; children under 13 pay $10. A $10 resort launch fee will apply if you wish to use their facilities. Surplus funds from this non-profit derby will be shared between BCWF/Learn to Fish and Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Tickets are available at Cottonwood Bay Resort; Bridge Lake General Store; Little Fort Fly & Tackle, or send PM to Lynz Zagar or Brian Price.

Bridge Lake Fair (BLF)

BLF thanks the many donors to August 20’s silent auction, which raised $569.70 towards next year’s fair, August 18, 2024, and the auction of generously donated entries raised a further $306.25 which helps pay Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission’s rent for its entire complex August 18 to 20.

BLF paid 55 entrants $970 in prize money—not counting donated prizes—of which $30 was donated back to the Fair. The candy jar guess, won by Susan, raised $42.25. The cakewalks raised a further $121, thanks to Celeste Faessler’s delightful cakes.

Celebration of Life

Sincere sympathy is extended to the many relatives and friends of Al McAninch, who passed away June 26 just eleven weeks shy of his 101st birthday. Without a doubt, Al was a legend in his time.

His Celebration of Life is at 2 p.m., September 16, 2023 at Creekside Seniors Centre, 501 Cedar Avenue, 100 Mile House. Friends are invited to join the family in bringing their memories.

June McClure

Many Interlakers were devastated to learn of June McClure’s August 14 passing at the age of 92. The principal of Bridge Lake School for many years, and initiator of Bridge Lake Community School, June also launched and directed Interlakes’ “famous” choir, The Chord Wranglers. This happy bunch of would-be stars, including this writer, sang for many special occasions, including O Canada at our local rodeos. A great lover of education, music, gardening and antiques, June was one of a very special kind.

My deepest sympathy is extended to her family and those many Interlakers who loved her.

World Suicide

Prevention Day

On World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, Sharron Woloshyn (250-593-0041) is organising a “walk” at Lac des Roches from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It is not a fundraiser, and she will not have T-shirts for sale, but asks that those attending wear orange or lemon if possible. Call her for more info.

Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC)

MSCC classes require RSVP and payment in advance: call or text Shannon (604-0617-7863) or e-mail/e-transfer mtnspruce@gmail.com

Ladies Night’s Macrame Workshop is at 6:30 p.m., September 14, with instructor Carmen Dykstra. Make your own bracelet or anklet. The fee is $27.

MSCC’s September 27 pottery class sold at a furious pace, so they added a second workshop from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, September 26. Cindy Faulkner of Sun Spirit Studio will instruct from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All materials for your clay mug are included in the $62 fee.

Bring leaves, stones, cones, for texture—anything to distinguish your unique mug. Build and decorate it, take a break while it dries, paint it with coloured underglaze, and apply final designs. The mugs then go to Cindy’s studio for her to dry them for a week, fire in the kiln, clear glaze, and fire again. At a TBA future date, participants will meet at MSCC, see the creations, and take theirs home!

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Carney Myers and Dave McCaw. Congratulations to Natalie & Dave McCaw on their 28th wedding anniversary.

Calendar

Cariboo Regional District Board On The Road:Interlakes Community Centre (ICC): 9:30 a.m., September 7 and 8.

Cardio at ICC: 9:30 a.m., Sundays, September 10/24; 9 a.m., Fridays, September 15/29.

Suicide Prevention Walk: Lac des Roches: September 10. See above.

Ladies Night At MSCC: Macrame Workshop, 6:30 p.m., September 14. See above.

Crib at MSCC:7 p.m., September 15/29.

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., September 16.

Interlakes Horse Club: Gymkhana/Horsemanship Sampler at Interlakes Rodeo Grounds: September 17. Open to non-members.

Terry Fox Run at MSC Park: September 17. See the 100 Mile House Free Press, page A10 for details.

Celebration Of Life for Bob Grotke: 1 p.m., Monday, September 18 at ICC.

Kokanee Assassins Bridge Lake Derby: September 23. See above.

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., September 23. Play starts 7 p.m. sharp. Buy-in $10 plus $2 for the hall.

Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., September 25.

Pottery Workshops at MSCC: September 26/27. See above.

