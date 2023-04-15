Bottle sorting a fun fundraiser for South Green Lakers

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area ‘E’ Director Jim Smith took time out from his busy schedule to volunteer at the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s recent bottle sort. (Ken Alexander photo)

Recently, the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) Auxiliary had another bottle sort. The money the Auxiliary gets from recycling the bottles goes to the SGLVFD to pay for essential items the firefighters need.

Eighteen people turned out to sort the bottles. Some were full-timers and others were part-time residents, and there were a lot of laughs and great camaraderie during the event.

Friendly reminder

The community appreciates people dropping recyclable bottles off at the shed at the fire hall and the recycled bottle container area at the 70 Mile Eco Depot. However, please remember to clean your drink containers thoroughly before dropping them off.

Pet food cans

Folks who are feeding their dogs and/or cats canned food while they are up here are asked to clean them thoroughly and realize these cans are not recyclable. The cleaned cans should go into the garbage bin at the Eco-Depot.

Want to help sorting bottles?

South Green Lakers who want to support the local fire department by sorting bottles can talk to their neighbours, who might be able to tell them the dates and times, or they can talk to a local firefighter or Auxiliary member. They can help you with the information.

Open House

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a community event on May 20. The open house is a great opportunity to check out the fire hall and equipment, meet the local firefighters and purchase some homemade pies made by the Auxiliary members.

It is also an opportunity to meet the local FireSmart crew, learn how the local neighbourhoods are working on making their properties and structures more resilient against wildfire, and check out the last line of defence: a sprinkler system.

South Green Lakers can also learn about flame resistant plants and trees they can plant that resist ignition from grass fires, wildfire firebrands, embers and sparks, and they can sign up for a chance to win a prize.

If you have questions about FireSmart, want to learn how to protect your home or cabin from wildfire ignition, or want free help with a self-assessment of your home or cabin and property’s risk of wildfire, contact local FireSmart representative Ken Alexander at 250-456-7496 or email him at topdrawer1948@gmail.com.

