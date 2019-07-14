Begbie Statue

On July 8, news broke that the statue of Judge Matthew Begbie, also the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858, was removed from the front of the courthouse in New Westminster.

It’s hardly surprising, as the decision to remove it or not has been in the press for a while now. And it’s not like it hasn’t been a hot topic in the Cariboo. After all, the decision for the statue’s removal is based on an event that happened in the region.

Begbie presided over the trail of five Tsilhqot’in men for their part in a conflict in 1864 known as the Chilcotin War, the Chilcotin Uprising or the Bute Inlet Massacre.

Fourteen men employed by Alfred Waddington, a Victoria-based politician and businessman, were killed while working on a wagon road connecting Bute Inlet to Fort Alexandria that would also connect to the Cariboo Road and onto the goldfields of Barkerville.

The construction crews entered the unceded lands of the Tsilhqot’in First Nation without permission. The construction crew employed their people but were underpaying them. Lhats’as?in (Klattasine), a chief of the Chilcotin people, declared war on the road crew, leading to the aforementioned deaths and prior to that, a ferry-keeper. The small war band also attacked a pack-train, killing three more people.

Under false pretences of peace talks, Lhats’as?in and four other Tsilhqot’in Chiefs were arrested. All five were hanged near Quesnel, with one more Chief arrested and then hanged in New Westminster after a murder trial presided by Begbie. The trial and execution were contested by the Tsilhqot’in, as it was a conflict between two sovereign nations.

In 2014, Premier Christy Clark exonerated the hanged men of all wrongdoing and was reciprocated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on behalf of the Government on March 26, 2018.

However, this column isn’t meant to be a historical analysis or justification of either side. It’s supposed to be about the statue, which has been described as a “symbol of the colonial era and grave injustice,” which is accurate. It’s one chapter in a story that started in 1534 when Jacques Cartier entered the Gulf of St. Lawrence and is still unfinished. A lot of those chapters are dark, from smallpox, seizing land, residential school and the Highway of Tears.

Removing the statue is not erasing history. Lhats’as?in, the other chiefs and Begbie will still be in history books. The removal of Begbie’s statue is an acknowledgement of history, a shared history. It’s not a personal affront to Begbie or white Canadians and their ancestors. Canada is just adding another point of view to the history books.

Previous story
The evolution of fake news

Just Posted

Diaries of a City Kid: Fresh Eggs

The great part of being in unfamiliar places is not having a… Continue reading

The evolution of fake news

We’re just five months away from the next federal election and there’s… Continue reading

100 Mile District and CRD to hold town hall concerning mill closures and curtailments

Meeting is set for July 27 at South Cariboo Rec Centre

A magical time in 100 Mile House

Children were treated with a magic show at the local library branch

100 Mile House under-16 fastball team capture fourth in provincial tournament

The 100 Mile N’ Hour under-16 boys had a crazy ball season.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

Trudeau stresses balancing economy, environment during brief Stampede visit

The prime minister took aim at his conservative opponents in his remarks

Most Read