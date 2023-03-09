After a historic snow event, Feb. 19-20, compounded by more on Feb. 25, the steps up to the house became a 10-inch slide. (Diana Forster photo)

Beach Night and snowshoe walk at MSCC

Diana Forster’s column to the Free Press

Mountain Spruce Community Centre

Yeah! The hall has been spiffed up with new flooring and new paint, a veritable treat after many decades of “blah!”

Local ladies are ignoring the very deep white stuff and holding Ladies Beach Night at 6:30 p.m. tonight! Wear something summery, bring sunglasses and a lawn chair, and enjoy an evening at “Cabo Sulphurous.” Please also bring a refreshing appetizer or dessert to share!

Wear good footwear/snowshoes for the Full Moon Walk/Snowshoe through MSC Park (6335 Mahood Lake Rd.) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 11. All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments and voices to the monthly Jam Night, 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18. All ages welcome!

The Easter Bunny is being recognized with an Easter Egg Hunt through MSC Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 8. Enjoy this free community event courtesy of MSCCS, with prizes, hotdogs and beverages.

A few spaces are still available in the Resin Workshop (19-plus) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19. RSVPs are mandatory. (The March class is sold out.)

Note that the Donut-Making Workshop with Debbie has been changed to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26. Be sure to RSVP to ensure sufficient ingredients for the limited number of participants.

Interlakes Community Centre (ICC)

The Annual General Meetings for both Roe Lake & District Recreation Commission and Interlakes Community Centre Society are scheduled for 7 p.m., Monday, April 3.

Their facilities—hall and rodeo grounds—are owned by each and every resident of “Interlakes.” As always, they would appreciate hearing from any resident who is able and willing to take on a one- or two-year term as a director. Pat Lytton will again run the elections and can be reached at 250-593-4447 with your questions.

Greetings

Birthday bubbly goes to Joanne Levick and Danny Jenewein and to Emma West’s 21st!

Congratulations to Karen & Bruce Simundson on their 45th wedding anniversary, March 18.

Calendar

Poker at ICC: 6:45 p.m., Saturdays, March 11 and 25. Play starts at 7 p.m. sharp. Buy in $10, plus $2 for the hall.

Full Moon in MSC Park: 7-9 p.m., Saturday, March 11

Log Cabin Quilters at ICC: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays. March 15 is for members only. Community Quilting is on March 22 and 29.

Interlakes Horse Club meeting at ICC: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16.

Crib at MSCC: 7 p.m., March 17 and 31.

Jam Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18.

Arts & Crafts at ICC for home-schooled children: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 21.

Yoga with Cambria at ICC: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 21.

Kids Space at ICC: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23.

100 Mile’s “March into Spring,” March 24 and 25, with many wonderful free events!

Games Night at MSCC: 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.

Board Meeting at ICC: 7 p.m., March 27.

Rescheduled Outhouse Races, Saturday, April 1 at Iron Horse Pub.

AGMs for ICC & RLDRC: 7pm, Monday, April 3: see above.

Make Donuts at MSCC: 1.30pm, April 26: RSVP mandatory.

Agricultural Day at ICC: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 6, hosted by The Country Pedlar (250-593-4114.)

