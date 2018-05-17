Be considerate while on the water of shoreline damage

To the editor:

I was looking out my window a few minutes ago, when a powerboat went past my property on the south side of Canim Lake at cruising speed, creating a substantial wake as it passed.

A wake which washed up on my shoreline.

The lake level is now higher than I have seen it in many years, probably a meter or more than in previous springs and is still rising.

Waves and wakes put enormous pressure on lakeshore lines at the best of times, and that pressure during periods of high water can do serious damage.

By all means, go out and enjoy the warm weather, but stay out in the middle of our lakes and well away from the shore. And slow down!

Please be considerate and not contribute further to the damage being caused by the flooding! It is not only private property that is damaged by thoughtless actions!

Public property is also affected.

Yours truly,

Gordon Kellett

Canim Lake