BC’s Restart Plan: Where is Rural BC?

As B.C. begins its transition to reopen the economy, we need to ensure that British Columbians throughout the province are included every step of the way and this includes our small, rural communities.

There is no doubt Dr. Henry and her team have done an exceptional job leading us through this health crisis. But now it is time the province steps up to the plate and delivers a clear plan to restart the economy that includes rural B.C.’s path for recovery.

The provincial government’s reopening plan, thus far, fails to include a strategy of recovery for communities hit the hardest by flooding and natural disasters. The concerns unique to rural B.C. need to be addressed so that we are not left at risk of falling even further behind.

We as a province must focus on moving forward together, and that includes rural, northern and interior B.C. In a letter to the Premier, the Leader of the Opposition highlighted the need for a rural-B.C. specific strategy for success, as well as a holiday on a variety of provincial taxes and fees to cut costs for struggling businesses wherever possible.

Now is the time to focus on rural B.C. Investing in our land base provides an opportunity to get people safely back to work.

Our communities are in desperate need of resources to repair the damage left by the flooding and to get ranchers back to work. With the proper resources, we could also develop and implement preventative measures to protect our communities from further devastation.

I encourage you to keep in touch with our office if you have any questions or concerns by calling 250-395-3916 and I will also do my part to relay any information I receive to the residents of Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Column