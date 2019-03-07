Bath time danger

With my wife in the later stages of pregnancy, we’ve gone to the swimming pool in Williams Lake on the weekend once or twice. This has been in part because our son really likes it but also because we’ve risked fewer walks this spring with how icy the driveway is sometimes. This weekend was a bit of a bust because the pool was closed for some sort of competition.

Instead, we took our nearly two-year-old son to the library. He’s a big fan of books. Sometimes when he wakes up from a nap he’ll sit in his room for quite some time “reading” (pointing to images and saying what they are). We decided to stay in Williams Lake for a bit and have some dinner. Somehow he turned into a human garburator, wolfing down three sausages, at least one egg, a pancake and some potato.

Then yesterday, my wife decided to give him a “bubble bath” to make up not having gone swimming. In this case, a bubble bath is really a bath with lots of kid-friendly foam bubbles (not an actual bubble bath). He has a little net that he uses to catch a few plastic bugs and he’s a big fan of splashing.

However, giving him a bath has become somewhat of a risky affair recently. A week or two ago, my wife was having a bath with him when she suddenly called for my help. When I came into the bathroom it became clear he’d pooped while in the bath (he was very upset about being taken out so quickly at that time). However, since then even when there’s been no talk of a bath at all, he’ll suddenly say “poop bubble bath” out of the blue.

This has been enough cause for concern that my wife decided not to join him last night. It’s particularly annoying since he’s thus far refused to poop on the potty.

Fortunately, last night’s bath turned out to be safe. Hopefully, that keeps up.