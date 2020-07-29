Back to the fold, in work and play

Kelly Sinoski is the new editor for the 100 Mile Free Press. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

They say home is where you hang your hat.

Mine has hung in many places over the years. As a kid, it was on a farm outside Clinton, where I grew up. For the past 30 years, it was in the Big Smoke, mainly the ‘Coast,’ pursuing a passion for journalism and other big city stuff.

A few months ago, I returned to the South Cariboo, to an acre of overgrown wood in 108 Mile Ranch. I planted a vegetable garden, added a few honeybees, and freed my cats, who show their love by leaving dead bats under my pillow. My yard is a mess, my house messier, and the work never-ending. Frankly, I’ve never been happier, even if I’m covered head to toe in mosquito bites. I honestly didn’t think they liked me. Obviously I was wrong.

One of my best friends came to visit the other day and remarked: “This is so you.” I wasn’t sure if she was talking about the mess or the outdoor lifestyle. Either way, it’s true.

Read More: A huge thank you to readers and community members

The best part? After a four-year break from journalism, I’m back into local news. In one way, I’ve come full circle. My first journalism ‘job’ was writing high school sports for the Ashcroft Journal. Work followed in Kamloops, Kelowna (when it was still a beach town and not a megacity), Surrey and Vancouver. I’ve worked overseas in Hong Kong and Auckland. Along the way, I learned a lot.

One thing stands out: Journalism matters everywhere.

But there’s something about returning to the place you grew up and documenting its history. Small town news has a different vibe, a connection to the people, which is sometimes lost in bigger centres. I’m excited to make those connections and tell your stories. Whether you’re in 100 Mile, Lac la Hache, Canim Lake, South Green Lake, 70 Mile, Clinton or my own community in the 108, I’d love to hear from you.

Call, email or drop in. My door is always open.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

