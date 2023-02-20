Auxiliary pie-making project completed

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and friends have finished making pies for 2023.

They made 216 apple pies, 109 blueberry, 62 strawberry rhubarb and 31 blueberry Saskatoon berry pies.

They started the pie-making process on Jan. 24 and finished on Feb. 7, making 418 pies that day.

The Auxiliary will sell these pies at the Fire Hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) at the Open House community event on May 20. Any pies that aren’t purchased will be sold at the Community Day event at the Fire Hall on Aug. 5

Marie Kuyek, who has been the pie-making convener for several years, said the pie-makers always get along and have fun during the pie-making sessions.

She added they need 12 people to make the work go smoothly.

Folks who want to take home some pies, which are sold on a first-come-first-served basis, will want to come early to the community events.

Recycling changes

There are some changes at the 70 Mile Eco-Depot that will make it easier for residents to recycle material.

Paper bags, such as gift bags, cardboard boxes and paper decorations have been added to paper products that can go into the Cardboard Recycle Bin.

Plastic trays and containers can now go into the Containers Bin.

All flexible plastics can now go in the Flexible Plastics Bin. This includes chip, ziplock, stand-up pouches, grocery bags, bread bags and over-wrap plastic that goes around cases.

It does not include non-plastic containers.

100 Mile House