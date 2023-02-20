South Green Lake Volunteer Fire department Auxiliary members and friends made more than 400 pies during two pie-making sessions a week for three weeks. The pies will go on sale at the Open House community event on May 20 and at the Community Day event on Aug. 5. (Ken Alexander photo)

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire department Auxiliary members and friends made more than 400 pies during two pie-making sessions a week for three weeks. The pies will go on sale at the Open House community event on May 20 and at the Community Day event on Aug. 5. (Ken Alexander photo)

Auxiliary pie-making project completed

Ken Alexander’s column to the Free Press

The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and friends have finished making pies for 2023.

They made 216 apple pies, 109 blueberry, 62 strawberry rhubarb and 31 blueberry Saskatoon berry pies.

They started the pie-making process on Jan. 24 and finished on Feb. 7, making 418 pies that day.

The Auxiliary will sell these pies at the Fire Hall (546 Green Lake South Rd.) at the Open House community event on May 20. Any pies that aren’t purchased will be sold at the Community Day event at the Fire Hall on Aug. 5

Marie Kuyek, who has been the pie-making convener for several years, said the pie-makers always get along and have fun during the pie-making sessions.

She added they need 12 people to make the work go smoothly.

Folks who want to take home some pies, which are sold on a first-come-first-served basis, will want to come early to the community events.

Recycling changes

There are some changes at the 70 Mile Eco-Depot that will make it easier for residents to recycle material.

Paper bags, such as gift bags, cardboard boxes and paper decorations have been added to paper products that can go into the Cardboard Recycle Bin.

Plastic trays and containers can now go into the Containers Bin.

All flexible plastics can now go in the Flexible Plastics Bin. This includes chip, ziplock, stand-up pouches, grocery bags, bread bags and over-wrap plastic that goes around cases.

It does not include non-plastic containers.

100 Mile House

Lessons learned in childhood

Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gather in a ceremony in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum. The pole that embodies the history and culture of the Nuxalk Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home in Bella Coola, more than 100 years after it was taken. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait

Bonhomme de Neige will have to wait until next week to compete in the Nordics Mascot Races after the Family Fun Day event was postponed due to heavy snow. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile Nordic family fun day postponed to Feb. 26
100 Mile Nordic family fun day postponed to Feb. 26

A section of the entranceway at Parkside Gallery collapsed after a driver hit one of the posts Sunday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Parkside Gallery in 100 Mile House closed after driver backs into entranceway post

Highway 97 RCMP traffic stops lead to seizures of cannabis, cocaine