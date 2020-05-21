Astounded by gun regulation

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

To Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

I am completely astounded by your recent enforcement by regulation banning certain classes of firearms.

It is targetted at sportspeople who have a legal and reasonable interest in target and sport shooting, not at the perpetrators of gun crime. It will have no impact on criminal assaults. You have no right to foist this on the legal gun users of this country.

Additionally, your recent announcement was made by regulation and not by an act of Parliament. It was made by the leader of a minority government, not a situation where you can say you have a strong mandate.

It was made under the cover of the COVID-19 situation, where the population is edgy, yet willing to bend their normal actions for the greater good. This is a very Machiavellian action. And, you have not applied this regulation equally to all citizens of this country. Shame on you.

You may have the power to impose this ban on legal gun owners, but you do not have the moral authority or right to do so.

Please reconsider and retract this action, before this style of governing ruins our country.

Tom Nash

Sulphurous Lake

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: KSM mine underwent ‘comprehensive, transparent peer-reviewed environmental assessment’

Just Posted

Province approves funding for accessible South Cariboo trails

SCJC voted to provide $30,000 in matching funding

Secwepemc leaders: ‘The actions we take now will be the story we tell in the future’

Chiefs speak to members in COVID-19 video

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 YEARS AGO (1982): Cariboo MLA Alex Fraser announced that the Ministry… Continue reading

Cariboo Chilcotin needs 1,835 new workers over the next five years, says study

A lack of housing and childcare are major obstacles to prospective residents

RCMP looking for info on former occupants of a squatter camp at the base of the old ski hill

The area was left in disarray with garbage scattered across the ground

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The company also announced curtailments at their pulp mills in Prince George.

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Most Read