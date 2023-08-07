Another Gymkhana returns to Watch Lake/Green Lake

Tiffany Pincott competes in the pole bending event at the Watch Lake/Green Lake Gymkhana on Saturday, July 8. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free press)

WLNGLVFD AGM

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department’s (WLNGLVFD) Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall#1) on Pioneer Road. Agenda to include: executive reports, secretary’s report, treasurer’s report, fire chief’s report, and elections of officers.

August Gymkhana

The Watch Lake/North Green Lake Community Association (WLNGLCA) Gymkhana will be held on Saturday, August 12, starting at noon. Everyone is welcome. The admission is $2.00. This event will be held at the grounds just west of the Little Horse Lodge.

These games are based on riding skills and horsemanship and are a lot of fun for both competitors and the spectators. There will be a concession selling mouth-watering hamburgers, hotdogs as well as pop, water, coffee, chocolate bars and chips. There will also be a refreshment garden to quench the adults’ thirst. If you would like more information, contact Dimps Horn at 250-456-7741. We hope to see you all there.

Watch Lake

Community Hall

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings, and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special day.

Special Wishes

Happy belated birthday to Dimps Horn who celebrated her special day on July 29. Hope you had a wonderful day.

Calendar

Watch Lake-North Green Lake VFD meets three times a month. The next two practices will be on Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, August 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come, and join.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month except for July and August at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. For more information, call Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

WLGLCA next meeting will be on Wednesday, September 13 at the WLCH. Social at 7 p.m. with the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com.

I would love to hear from you.

