Annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival a huge hit

Now that the dust is settling – how exciting was the Garlic Festival this year?!

We have felt each year that the festival was getting bigger and better and for sure this year it is true! There aren’t enough words to thank the two new organizers, Teresa and Nedeen, for all their hard work, creative thinking and for injecting life into the festival.

The biggest complaint previously was always about traffic control but that was not the case this year. Everything was positive and even the traffic was not impeded in any way. Once again, thumbs up ladies and to all the volunteers who donated their time to make the garlic festival a total success. Great job! Even the weather cooperated this year, and there was no smoke at all either day. It was perfect!

A person sure can tell though that the season is starting to change, definitely a lot cooler now and some of the leaves on the bushes are changing color. Has anyone else noticed that due to the extreme heat this year and lack of moisture that the number of rosehips on the bushes are way less than normal?

The 100 Mile Cruzers have visited Skookum Scoops a couple of times during August, out for a ride and then stopping for a yummy ice cream cone. That opportunity will be coming to an end at the end of September as the ice cream season will be coming to a close.

The fundraiser for the Cariboo Pioneer Centre held on Aug 19 was a total success. Thumbs up to Heather Balaam for doing a great job in organizing it. There were over 25 vendors displaying their wares, the garage sale table was loaded with donations and the many who attended found many treasures. Terry Barton and his crew did a superb job running the kitchen and the food was enjoyed by all, as well as the live music by Caroline Spencer and Bryan O’Ruanaidh. The ice cream truck and the free kids’ books were also a big treat.

All events held at the Pioneer Centre seem to be a super hit and the next great one is coming on September 30. That is the date of the next crib tournament, which will include a spaghetti luncheon in the price of registering. You really don’t want to miss out on this great event!

Folks at Rail Lake celebrated the BC Day long weekend by having a huge neighbourhood gathering. It sure looked like they were having fun. Not only did they spend time out on the lake but ended up having a huge barbeque. It’s an event that most folks up here look forward to each year.

Folks living on Spout Lake Road had been calling in to Dawson Road Maintenance about the condition of the gravel road and the grader has now paid us a visit. We have a smooth ride again though I’m not sure for how long, as everyone seems to treat it like a freeway. It really is dangerous because it is open range and cows can be found on the road. Be smart folks, and please slow down.

Bingo is held at the Community Hall on Wednesday evenings. There are record number of players coming, as the jackpot is high and steadily growing. We are planning a thanksgiving turkey bingo on October 4th and the season will come to a close on October 25.

Bingo players are always a big help to the LLH Volunteer Fire Dept with their Christmas Hamper campaign and we will start accepting food donations in October. It seems silly to be thinking of Christmas already but we do like to help out folks in our community and bingo season is quickly coming to an end.

The Thrift Store will end its season with a $5- and $10-bag day on October 14, from 11-3 p.m.

The Community Club will hold its first meeting back after the summer break on September 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The flea market takes place September 24 from 10-3 p.m.

Lastly, a congratulations to Gale and Percy Ogden on the safe arrival of their grandson, Elliott Rhys, born on August 6, 2023.

100 Mile House