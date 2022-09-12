ALEXANDER: FireSmart message growing in South Green Lake

Some more South Green Lake residents have started the journey to get a second neighbourhood recognized as a FireSmart neighbourhood from Point Road to lot number 499 on Green Lake South Road.

The Bravo FireSmart Neighbourhood was recognized in the fall of 2021, much to the delight of its neighbourhood champion Kathy Traynor and her committee.

The new FireSmart Neighbourhood committee includes neighbourhood champion Rita Dixon, co-champion and secretary Lu Smith, and committee members Layla Michell, Lucy Swib, Jim and Susan Smith, John and Diane Sullivan and Maureen Bell.

During the committee meeting in the training room of the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Hall on Sept. 1, the new neighbourhood was named, and it will be known as the Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood.

Dixon spoke about the goals and purposes of the Gateway FireSmart Neighbourhood.

They included reminding and making the neighbourhood property owners aware of the environment they live in, a wildfire area; supporting the neighbourhood in finding information regarding their properties and their neighbourhood; providing links regarding FireSmarting their neighbourhood; providing free self-assessments of properties and buildings on that property by the two local Firesmart representatives and organizing work bees for FireSmarting the neighbourhood areas of concern.

Some committee members are working on developing a Facebook page for property owners in the Gateway and Bravo neighbourhoods to give them information on upcoming meetings and events as well as important FireSmart links.

The Gateway committee picked a date and time for its first work bee: Oct. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there will be a hotdog luncheon.

More information will be available on Facebook and in this column in the 100 Mile House Free Press, as well as a flyer the committee will put together for the Gateway property owners.

Dixon said she values the goals of the FireSmart program.

“I’m trying to pay back to the community that has been so supportive of me over the years.”

Potholes filled

South Green Lake residents who are happy that Dawson Road Maintenance filled the potholes on Green Lake South and North Bonaparte roads to make their trips to 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House nicer have a Clinton resident and 70 Mile House Eco Depot employee Chris Gentile to thank for the smoother rides.

Gentile said he had been hearing complaints about the number and depth of the potholes on the North Bonaparte Road for several weeks before he experienced them himself when he drove to the art and craft show held at the Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse.

Gentile noted he complained about the potholes to the road maintenance company but felt like he was being ignored because nothing was done about fixing the potholes.

Then he took his complaints to the next level and called the Kamloops radio station NL610. While Gentile was talking to NL610, a South Green Lake resident took the phone and talked to the radio station and later sent NL610 some photos of the potholes and noted someone was on the side of the road replacing a flat tire after driving over a pothole.

Gentile said he thinks NL610 contacted the road maintenance company and “turned up the heat.”

A couple of days later, Dawson Road Maintenance employees were seen filling the potholes with asphalt.

“If you have a problem,” Gentile said, “Go to the media and that will get things done.”

Lesson learned Mr. Gentile, and thank you for taking matters into your own hands.

Melanie McEachern’s celebration of life

The Green Lake Snowmobile Clubhouse was packed with family and friends for the celebration of life for Melanie McEachern on Sept. 3.

Melanie, who passed away suddenly on July 2, had a zest for life and her love for her family was unwavering.

She loved and was loved by family members and friends, and she could light up a room with her smile and infectious laughter. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Her husband Herb Weitzel led the speakers and told the story of how they met, became friends, got married and started living their storybook life together.

All of the speakers bravely choked back their grief and sadness, and they also laughed about the fun things Melanie brought into their lives as they told their stories about their wife, mother, sister and friend.

There will likely be some joyful reunions when they meet again on the other side.

Melanie’s daughter, Taralyn Mile, put together a lovely life tribute presentation with music and an awesome slideshow.

When the speeches and life presentations were over, people reminisced their stories about Melanie and enjoyed food and refreshments.

May Melanie McEachern rest in peace!

100 Mile House