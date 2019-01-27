After recent thefts in the South Cariboo, do you still feel safe?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Peter Mayr

105 Mile

“Yeah, I feel safe. There are a few idiots around but I feel safe.”

Cris Solis

100 Mile House

“I feel safe because the environment is quiet and then because I’m not a trouble-guy. I just do what I have to do. I don’t bother people.”

Lynda McLatchey

Sheridan Lake

“I feel very safe in 100 Mile because we got good RCMP officers in the area.”

Dayna Tinling-Alexander (with Jacob Newbert)

100 Mile House

“Not necessarily at night, just because you don’t know what kind of people are around town and what kind of things they old. Like walking alone as a woman at night – it’s kind of terrifying by yourself. ”

Previous story
Discourse on local issues
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas splits legislature looting spree open

Just Posted

District adjusts logging plans after residents express concern

‘Most of the concerns raised by residents will be addressed with these modifications’

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read