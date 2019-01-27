After recent thefts in the South Cariboo, do you still feel safe?

Peter Mayr

105 Mile

“Yeah, I feel safe. There are a few idiots around but I feel safe.”

Cris Solis

100 Mile House

“I feel safe because the environment is quiet and then because I’m not a trouble-guy. I just do what I have to do. I don’t bother people.”

Lynda McLatchey

Sheridan Lake

“I feel very safe in 100 Mile because we got good RCMP officers in the area.”

Dayna Tinling-Alexander (with Jacob Newbert)

100 Mile House

“Not necessarily at night, just because you don’t know what kind of people are around town and what kind of things they old. Like walking alone as a woman at night – it’s kind of terrifying by yourself. ”