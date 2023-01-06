A new year, a new set of goals

I’m not into New Year’s resolutions.

I prefer goals – they’re easier to achieve.

After all, everybody has had a New Year’s resolution that hasn’t panned out. Going to the gym. Eating healthier. Playing fewer video games.

It’s hard to stick to a new regime. But the New Year brings new opportunities and hope. Obviously, issues don’t magically disappear when that big ball drops but we have the chance to make a fresh start.

I, for one, am looking forward to that. I ended the year with car troubles and a chaotic trip home for Christmas.

It made me think about what I want to do with my life, especially since I turned 25 this week.

I’ve always had a goal to become an author. Not just writing for a paper but actually penning my own novel. So this year I am going to do more creative writing. Maybe I will enter writing contests to see how I do. Even if I don’t get far, practice is always invaluable.

That’s goal number one. Secondly, I’m going to go with the cliche and work out more often. I realized when I was home that my little brothers are far stronger than me, physically, and I can’t let that slide. To be clear, I’m not going to become a gym rat but find creative ways to become and stay healthier by working out at home. Maybe I should start by squashing my chocolate addiction.

This might be also the year I find a mate. It’s been hard during the pandemic to meet people, let alone go on dates. My love life, so far, has been something of a comedy of errors. But I’m counting on Tinder and getting out in the community more to maybe find that special someone.

Either way, again practice is invaluable. You have to at least try.

Perhaps my biggest goal is finally travelling outside of Canada again. After college, working and COVID, the time finally seems right to go on an adventure. The trick this year is figuring out when and where exactly I’ll go.

I’m also hoping to grow more as a journalist here at the Free Press. Maybe win another award, or just succeed at the Outhouse Races.

The best part about setting these goals, though, is that, even if you don’t achieve them, you can find joy and fulfillment in working toward them. You can even have some fun along the way.



