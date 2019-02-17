I was talking to my mom this week, who remarked that kids really have a mind of their own, noting that she had always hoped her (four) children would be avid readers. While I read a little, I would say all four of us have disappointed her in that regard.

Now that he’s nearly two, my son is increasingly demanding his own will. One day last week, I came home and he and my wife were cooking dinner together. He’s always keen to help out with whatever you’re doing and cooking is a particular favourite. Obviously, we keep him away from the knife etc. but he likes to, for example, throw things into the pan.

He’s also a really big fan of tasting all the ingredients. When I saw all the ingredients, I really do mean absolutely all the ingredients.

We generally don’t discourage him trying anything food wise (though obviously, things like raw pork are a no-go, not that that’s something we commonly have in the house). Certainly on the late night shows trying (often disgusting) ingredients seems to become increasingly popular. Furthermore, on cooking shows, the famous chefs always seem to say “taste, taste, taste.” If nothing else, it’s probably good for him to be familiar with a wide range of ingredients.

Anyways, as I came home, they were working on pastry when he decided to really take this behaviour to the next level.

There’s not a lot of people who like raw flour but apparently, there are some exceptions to the rule (my son being one of them). My wife had just finished stirring some eggs and vinegar together as I walked in, which he promptly picked up and took a swig off. When we asked him what he thought of that, he replied: “more please.”

Apparently, he also tried the vinegar just by itself and was just fine with that as well. Neither my wife or I eat raw eggs. Personally, I don’t really consider it to have any appeal whatsoever. However, when I relayed the account to my mother, she said my grandfather used to eat (drink?) raw eggs regularly.