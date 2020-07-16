A huge thank you to readers and community members

Max Winkelman is leaving the 100 Mile Free Press

After well over 1,000 stories, talking to hundreds of local residents, three and a half years and about 185 issues of the Free Press, I’m leaving Black Press Media.

My family and I moved back to the Cariboo (150 Mile House) to live closer to relatives and on my inlaws’ ranch. This has meant quite a lot of commuting over the years: somewhere in the range of 1,500 to 2,000 hours. With young children that has become a bit too much and, consequently, I’ve taken a job closer to home.

During my time at the Free Press, we’ve lived through a lot of extreme events from the 2017 wildfires to mill closures, COVID-19 and mudslides. We’ve also covered a lot of fantastic community stories from a 96-year-old lady climbing the Lone Butte to a man rescuing a cat from a tree. Furthermore, I’ve been privy to some absolutely unbelievable stories such as a squirrel electrocuting itself on a transformer on a power pole, catching fire, falling to the ground and sparking a grass fire.

I’ve made some mistakes (it’s recently repeatedly been pointed out to me it’s spelled “meow”), I’ve probably run a few letters I wish I hadn’t and a few editorials I don’t fully stand behind: the opinion pages remain my least favourite. But, we’ve also produced some special issues, sections and written some stories that I’m still quite proud of, including Fire Fight, the Log Rush, Prime Time, multiple visitor guides, Christmas issues and last week’s New Beginnings and have won three Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and a Jack Webster on the editorial side.

There are a few stories left untold, some because there wasn’t enough evidence to tell the story, some due to personal changes of heart and some simply due to bad timing: someone supposedly “kidnapped” a real beaver from the Cariboo Mall parking lot and released it into Bridge Creek which we were looking into on July 6, 2017 (but remained untold because of the outbreak of the Gustafsen fire). For those stories that might still be able to be told, a top-notch editor is taking my place.

I certainly won’t be a stranger and you might well see me in local stores or restaurants (#shoplocal) and will be keeping a close eye on the 100 Mile Free Press.

I’ve seen the community rally together time and again and support each other both in the South Cariboo and further afield while in Kamloops or Prince George. I’ve regularly heard from community members who often expressed their appreciation for a story or the overall product and sometimes their criticism both of which are always welcome. We’ve had many great story tips and photo submissions.

To all of our readers, contributors, fellow staff members and community members, thank you very much for everything; it would not have been possible without you. I’m definitely going to miss the Free Press and the many conversations I’ve had with all of you.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo Calling perfect for rainy day reading

Just Posted

Zoning bylaws pass third reading

Public meeting was poorly attended

A huge thank you to readers and community members

Max Winkelman is leaving the 100 Mile Free Press

Legion, District disagree on where to put Cenotaph

Remembrance Day in community hall considered not safe

Thompson Nicola Regional Library offers summer reading club

Multiple age categories available

UPDATED: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton to receive new facilities

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told

PST, employer health tax, hotel tax may come due Sept. 30

New provincial barber coalition forms in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has brought attention to health and safety issues facing barbers during reopening

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Brave 7-year-old boy rescues older child from drowning in Shuswap Lake

RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam

Most Read