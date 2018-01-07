A brand new year

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

It’s a brand new year, with brand new opportunities for mistakes.

This week, there was an abundance of options for things to go wrong.

The cold has frozen the pipes in one of our bathrooms but this time I didn’t carry open fire into there as a solution; my wife’s grandfather has been teaching me to CNC in recent weeks and this weekend I just about finished building my first chair without any help, yet I managed to avoid breaking anything; between Christmas and my wife’s birthday just after Christmas, there were enough social engagements to thoroughly embarrass myself.

However, I managed to avoid the many pitfalls, ending 2017 on a high note/starting 2018 off well. The worst I would say I did is, my wife told me last night if my mismatched socks were still on my desk by morning she would burn them. Of course, come this morning half of them were still there.

For my wife, however, it was a different story.

She really loves fires; I don’t think I can stress this point enough. At one point she had a job lighting piles and when she’s home, she lights all of our fires.

Around Christmas, she can just sit and stare at the tree for an hour or more. Fires are much the same.

For her birthday, she wanted to have a big bonfire with friends and family. She asked me to pick up some food for the party. I picked up nice food, she was a little grouchy at me for not picking up hot dogs, marshmallows and the like.

Ultimately, while most of her friends love the outdoors, I was not surprised they ended up inside with their babies rather the -20 to -27 C outside for more than two hours.

Anyways, we’re getting totally sidetracked. As the designated fire lighter, my wife lit a fire came back inside and by the time people showed up it had gone out again.

She asked me to get some smaller pieces to relight it, which after me chopping them, the dogs promptly took off with.

Eventually, I did manage to get her some and she started working on relighting it.

Initially, it didn’t go very far and she kept blowing on it.

Then all of a sudden, poof.

The fire flashed, which was odd since we hadn’t poured any fuel or anything on, and promptly burned off some of her hair.

Although maybe it all worked out for the best, it was probably time for her to get rid of some split ends as she would say.

