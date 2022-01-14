70 Mile welcomes new fire chief

Despite the frigid temperatures, the second annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the Green Lake Snowmobile field attracted a lot of spectators. (Ken Alexander photo).

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display lit up the sky over Green Lake this month.

Although the cold temperature kept the number of spectators down, community member and organizer Krista Vieira said the display was great. Vieira gave kudos to Aaron Burwell for all of the snow clearing he did so people could stay warm in their vehicles while watching the fireworks.

Fire department changes

70 Mile volunteer Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Jeff Warner, a member of the fire department for 15 years, has stepped up to become the fire chief after former fire chief Cam Robb stepped down.

“He is the fire department’s member with the most experience,” said 70 Mile House Volunteer Firefighters Association president Dennis Huber.

The new assistant chief is Jessie McMahon.

The fire department has made some good gains in acquiring apparatus and firefighter equipment, but needs a minimum of eight trained firefighters to be certified. The fire department is looking for volunteers who are willing to attend bi-weekly practices and ongoing training as required to remain certified are welcome to join the department.

Anyone willing to assist in fundraising, vehicle maintenance, or ground maintenance would be welcomed and appreciated.

Contact Warner at 250-945-5564 or McMahon at 250-945-4895 if you are interested in volunteering in any capacity or have any questions.

SMAC news

The Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) volunteers have had a busy and successful yuletide season of fundraising and sharing.

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd said they raised $1,400 at their Christmas Bazaar and everyone had a good time at the event.

“There was no end of the compliments. Vendors said they can’t wait for the next one.”

Noting COVID restrictions were in place, she said “they couldn’t have asked for a better turnout.”

They had 24 vendors, she said, adding the revenue would certainly help fund the SMAC operations.

On the sharing side of things: SMAC sent several bags of winter clothing to the Coats for All campaign in 100 Mile House.

Volunteers also sent toys for children and gifts for adults for the Family Enrichment Centre’s hampers in 100 Mile House.

They also donated $1,000 to Lytton wildfire survivors.

SMAC handed out 16 Christmas dry goods hampers with presents, which was new this year.

Noting not all of the hampers went to people with financial challenges, Judd said some of the hampers were given to people who were alone for Christmas and “it was a way of cheering them up.”

Other news

On the bright side, SMAC purchased a hot dog cooker, which can be used during events, such as hot dog days during the summer.

On the sad side, the Coffee’s On meetings had to be cancelled until further notice due to COVID restrictions.

Repairs

The SMAC board is looking at re-doing the drainage from the SMAC building to the teacherage, and fixing the furnace in the SMAC building. The fans need to be replaced.

Judd added they have opened a building account and they have $10,000 to take care of building repairs. She said they don’t want to dip into operations money to make repairs.

Judd added if there is a surplus at the end of the year, 50 per cent of it will go into the building account.

Donations received

In late 2021, the SMAC board noted they would like to have equipment for the computer room and equipment to assist fundraising through bingo games.

Half of the goals have been achieved. They have received $1,500 from two donors who wished to remain anonymous for the purchase of computer equipment. The board will continue looking for funding for bingo equipment.

Recycling information

The 70 Mile House Eco-Depot is now accepting glass and Styrofoam again.

AGM meeting

The AGM meeting that had been scheduled for Jan. 10 has been cancelled due to the increased COVID restrictions. It has been moved to March.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House