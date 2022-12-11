70 Mile House Community Hall buzzing with activity

Cathy Steigleder from 108 Mile had an interesting display of her handcrafted gnomes at the 70 Mile House Community Hall Christmas craft fair on Nov. 26. Steigleder and her gnomes attend a lot of Christmas craft fairs in the Cariboo, with many gnomes being bought as Christmas presents. (Ken Alexander photo)

The 70 Mile House Community Hall was buzzing with activity Nov. 26 with a steady stream of customers checking out the Christmas Craft Fair.

70 Mile Community Club chair Ken Huber said the Community Club earned $444.50 from the event.

He noted the club also got $228 in donations. This money will go towards Phase 2 of the Community Hall renovations.

“We didn’t ask for donations. It just happened.”

Vendors did well, for the most part, he said, “especially those who had a Christmas theme and gifting [items].”

The Seventy Mile Access Centre will be closed from Dec. 22, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas Holidays.

AGM determines executive members

Huber is still the Community Club chair, with Marion Roman remaining as vice chair.

April Huber is treasurer and Joy Gammie is secretary, as well as in charge of the hall bookings. There are two bookings for the community hall during the yuletide holidays.

There are two new directors at large: Sally Watson is the promotions director and Christin Moeler director at large.

Phase 2 renovations

Huber said the club has been successful in securing a grant for the phase 2 renovations for the kitchen and washrooms, and “painting everything that is currently painted white in the hall.

“We have applied and are waiting for a second grant, which we hope will let us complete the upgrades.”

Arena resurrectionstudy

Huber said there is a committee looking into the feasibility of resurrecting the old arena next to the community hall, which previously held gymkhanas a few decades ago.

