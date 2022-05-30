70 Mile Community Club honours hard work

Two long-time 70 Mile House residents – Leroy Hart and Miriam Livingston – were given Friends of the Society plaques by 70 Mile Community Club chairman Ken Huber recently.

Huber noted there was an era when the 70 Mile House Community Hall wasn’t as productive as it is now.

“Leroy and Miriam were custodians of the hall and they heated the building in the winter so the pipes wouldn’t freeze, rented it out when someone wanted to use it and generally looked after the place.

“They’ve been doing that for over 40 years now. We should have done this years ago, but we thought we better get it done now.”

Pancake Breakfast

Huber said the Pancake breakfast on May 7 was a success as they made more than $600. He added the bake sale was pretty good, too.

The next pancake breakfast will be held at the Community Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 4.

Noting it would be a by-donation event, Huber said there may be another bake sale and some door prizes.

The breakfasts have been a nice social gathering for community members.

Huber said the Community Club received a $1,000 donation from a couple who were former 70 Mile House residents.

“They are so happy the hall is being used.”

Punch Eco-cards being phased out by TNRD

Residents and businesses of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) can now access re-loadable Eco-Cards for use at all TNRD solid waste facilities.

These new Eco-Cards are replacing the $10, $20, and $50 punch Eco-Card system currently in place. While the distribution of punch Eco-Cards is being phased out, the TNRD will continue to accept punch Eco-Cards and they will not have an expiry date.

New accounts come with a one-time $10 welcome credit, and multiple Eco-Cards can be issued for one account. Residents and businesses can register for their new re-loadable Eco-Card with one of the following options: In-person at their local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station; online, by filling out the sign-up form at tnrd.ca/ecocard; and by phone, by calling TNRD staff at 250-377-2596.

If you are registering in person at your local Eco-Depot or Transfer Station, you will receive your re-loadable Eco-Card on site. Allow one to two weeks to receive your Eco-Card if registering by phone or online.

Funds can be added to a re-loadable Eco-Card 24 hours seven days, either at home or on the go, using the TNRD’s customer portal website. Users can also add funds to an Eco-Card while visiting their local Eco-Depot, in-person at the TNRD Main Office, or by mail with cheque or money order to the TNRD Main Office. Once an account is created, access the customer portal by visiting app.tnrd.ca.

For more information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit tnrd.ca/ecocard.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House