December 17, 2022

In Loving Memory ~

On December 17th 2021 Wolf Strache passed away in Kamloops BC. Wolf is now resting easy and reunited with his late wife (Edith) and son (Allan).

Wolf will be remembered for his love of dogs, beer, cookies and walks around the 108.

In celebration of Wolf’s life we would like to welcome anyone who knew him to stop by the Ferrier pub on May 14th 2022 from 1 pm-4 pm to have a drink in his name.





Additional Photo(s):