Our precious daughter, sister, mother and wife has made her trip to her peace. She fought her battle every day and just loved her boys (Lucas and Rylan) and her partner Tanner.

She loved all of her family and extended family.

Tanara Elaine Goeson was born Jan 22 1985 in Queen Charlotte City, she was known to many as “Tee”. She was beautiful inside and out, and would help any one who needed it.

We are all so devastated for this sudden loss but we are feeling the love from all of those she touched. Special thanks to Karen Peterson for doing the things that had to be done, and Lolly Bennett for her spiritual donation to Tanara and Tanners home.

Thank you to all of her AA sisters and brothers…(who she loved dearly.) In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mental Health and Addictions.

Love you forever our little sunshine……. Mom and Rod