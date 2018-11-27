November 27, 2018

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Sheila Michener after a very sudden and short battle with cancer. Sheila leaves behind her children Daniel Heine, Tabitha and grandchildren Jared and Cassie; Kathleen Heine, Shawn and grandchildren David and Julie.

Most people remember Sheila as the rural mail courier at the Lone Butte Post Office; a job she held for many decades before retiring in 2016. Sheila was also known for her passion for community causes, politics and environmental issues.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Montgomery, the staff at 100 Mile House Hospital and Donex pharmacy. There will be no service at Sheila’s request.