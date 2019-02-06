March 26, 1936 – February 6, 2019

We are sad to announce the passing of Nick Penn. Nick passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family in the early morning of Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1936 in Wilkie, SK to parents Nick Sr. and Regina Pernitsky. Nick married his wife Lorette in 1962 and moved with their family of six to 100 Mile House in 1974. Nick successfully owned and operated Harkins Electric and The Lucky Locker for over 20 years. He actively contributed to the community as an Alderman, a Lions member and Legion member, among other things.

Nick is predeceased by his parents Nick Sr. and Regina Pernitsky; his sisters; Helen, Frieda and Ida and his brothers; Victor, Tony, and John.

Nick will lovingly be remembered by his sister Anita, his wife of 57 years Lorette, his children; Larry (Leslie), Helen (Rick), Laureen (Dennis) and Maureen (Len), his grandchildren; Stephanie (Ian), Scott (Mariko), Ryan, Sydney (Eric), Taylor, Jeffrey and Connor and his great-granddaughters; Molly, Emi and Hana.

Nick’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Don Street and the wonderful nurses and staff at Fisher Place that helped make his final journey more comfortable.

We will fondly remember Nick as a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather and his amazing skills as a craftsman and pool player. His family are honouring his request of not having a funeral, instead we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honour to the BC Lung Association.