It’s with heavy hearts and complete devastation that we share the passing of Louie Joly. Right to the very end, Louie fought hard but lost his battle to cancer related pneumonia.

Louie lost his wife Pat of 52 years in Dec 2020 but, will be dearly missed by his daughters Margarette and Nicole (Shane) and grandchildren Tyler, Trevor and Emma.

Louie had a full life and many adventures that he shared with his amazing family and friends but, he could always be found with his best friend and brother Herve by his side.

Celebration of life TBD