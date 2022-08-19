August 19, 2022
Memorial Service ~
Saturday October 22, 2022 at 3:30 pm At the 100 Mile Community Hall.
All are welcome to join us in celebrating the life of our Mother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Please feel free to bring any photos or memories to share.
