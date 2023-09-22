Laurence & Sharon Akerman

In Loving Memory ~

Laurence and Sharon Akerman (nee Mountain), 82 and 80, of 100 Mile House, passed away peacefully on September 13 and 14, 2023, in 100 Mile District Hospital.

They were married for almost 61 years.

Laurence was born on February 10, 1941, to Joseph Akerman and Sybil Akerman (nee McDonnell) in Vancouver. He worked for the Corporation of Delta for 32 years and retired as Superintendent of Engineering Operations.

He enjoyed fishing, hiking, photography, and woodworking. Laurence was also a volunteer firefighter at Hall No.4 in East Delta for 10 years of service.

Sharon was born on August 29, 1943, to Samuel Mountain and Barbara Mountain (nee Morson) in New Westminster. She worked as a banquet server.

She enjoyed hiking, boating, gardening, and baking.

Laurence and Sharon were married on November 30, 1962. They had two children: Tracy (Wayne) and Mark (predeceased November 22, 2022). They also had four grandchildren: Matt (Dionne), Jennifer (Chad), Alex (Kadie), Jessie (Maigan), and nine great-grandchildren.

Laurence and Sharon retired to 108 Mile Ranch in 2001 to be close to their daughter Tracy (Wayne) and grandchildren.

They have also raised their wonderful grandson, Jessie Akerman, at 108 Mile Ranch since he was four years old.

The family extends a special thank-you to all the staff at 100 Mile District Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 6th, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship, 4930 Telqua Drive, 108 Mile Ranch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada.