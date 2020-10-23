“Trouble knocked on the door, hearing laughter hurried away.”

We were lucky to hear so many humorous, heartfelt, interesting stories and wisdoms from John during his 62 years, words to live by included:

Surround yourself with tools to help fix stuff (especially engines). Keep the neighbours informed, pop over for 5 and tell stories for 60. Keep shit clean and in good order. Always have paper towels and fantastic on hand. Buy doubles, “just in case”. Help whomever you can whenever you can never leave them stranded. Ask for stuff, “got any free stuff? Can I have that?” Can you help me?

Give to charity. Choose to believe the best about what humans do with your money and/or help, no matter what your friends say they have discovered online. Always speak your truth; people should know where you stand and what your beliefs are. Never be bossy; at the same time know what other people should be doing and once in awhile tell them. Electricians, Sawfilers and Millwrights hold the true power, always be kind to them – they will be first to fix the machine when you ask (And you might be able to eat your lunch in their spaces)

Provide for any friend, family or stranger in need. Open your door, stop your truck, invite everyone to be free range, offer your home for people to visit, to stay and to play (especially softball, hockey, snowmobiling, or volleyball). Got a frisbee? Can I join in?

Always remember to laugh out loud and be your wild, courageous self-everyday no matter what.

We hope you read this and recall a time when John touched your heart, tickled your funny bone, or maybe made you say “huh?”, or if you were the recipient of his generosity or maybe lucky enough to have asked him to build you a cabinet or two be inspired by the perfection right!?

Left to celebrate his life, his love and his laughter are his wife Cheryl, sister Donna (and Guy), nephew Matthew, mother/ father-in-law Ellen and Bill Hammer and family Steve, Melissa, Jesse, Blaire, Karly, AJ, Lily, Isabelle, and ALL his beloved cousins. Deepest thanks to Tim, Chris, Bev, Rob and Dr. Don Street. Friends, like Richie, and so so many others who really were like family to John, are all very treasured. Welcoming Johnny home are his Mom (Helen), Dad (Cliff) and sister (Lana).

John said “We had a good run”

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your nearest hospice.

A celebration of life (yes, a party) in 100 Mile to follow at a later date.