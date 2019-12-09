It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Jean at the age of 94. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Diane (Mike), Darlene (Monty) and Debbie, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and one brother (Don). Jean was predeceased by her husband Donald of 56 years and son Brian.

Jean lived a very full life beginning in Scarborough, Ont., born 1 of 5 siblings to William & Dorothy Barrett. Jean spent her younger years on the family farm before moving to Toronto, where she met and married Don on Sept. 25, 1944. There 1st of many adventures for them started with their purchase of the “Cream of Barley Park” Campsites, Cabins, Store & Zoo.

They decided to move the family to North Vancouver in 1950 & after many more adventures they opened the “Hobbycraft Center” on Lonsdale Ave. They then opened two Coin & Stamp Centers in the Sears stores and ran them until the “Cariboo” called and in 1984 they retired to their daughter Darlene and husband Monty’s ranch. Jean & Don became avid travellers while their health allowed. In 2017 Jean moved to Care Free Manor & enjoyed many activities there, balloon volleyball being her favorite.

The family wants to Thank all the special care givers for the wonderful kindness to Mom for the last couple of years and to the amazing and dedicated nurses at 100 Mile Hospital. As per Mom’s wishes there will no service at this time, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the Canadian Heart Association.

Mom you were dearly loved, will sadly missed and never forgotten.

Cariboo Chilcotin Funeral Service Ltd.