James Nicholl

In loving memory ~

Nicholl, James: Jim died in his 73rd year at his home in Smithers where he had lived for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his loving partner Wilma, and survived by his brother Alex (Dominique) of Campbell River, his sister, Teresa Sande of Courtenay, and his niece Sonia of Golden, B.C.

Jim was born and raised in Vancouver, the son of Arthur and Dorothy. Following graduation from Killarney high school, he completed a heavy-duty mechanics program prior to moving to Lone Butte, BC where he lived for many years. He subsequently worked for BC Ferries until his retirement. He and his partner Wilma met while working on BC Ferries and in 2002 moved to Smithers. Unfortunately in Dec 2009, Jim lost his beloved Wilma to cancer.

Jim’s family will treasure the photographs of him out on the water enjoying his favourite pastime, fishing, or proudly displaying the rewards of his skills. He loved the outdoors and appreciated the friendships he made with those who shared in his pursuits.

In December of 2014, Jim underwent emergency abdominal surgery in Terrace, B. C. where his sister joined him from her home in Mexico. Follow-up surgery occurred several months later in Terrace. He and the family were appreciative of the work of his surgeons, Dr. Evans and Dr. Dunfield.

Jim’s mostly quiet manner and his love of the natural environment, fishing and hunting will be remembered by all whose lives he touched.

To honour my fun-loving, straight-shooting brother we are having a Celebration of Life for him on April 8, 2023 at 2 pm in the Old Church on the corner of King and 1st Ave (3704 1st Ave) in Smithers. The Old Church is now used as a community hall and is looked after by the Buckley Valley Museum.

Come and say goodbye to Jim and any stories you can share will be welcome. We have some interesting pictures of Jim from all ages. If you have any pictures to contribute, please contact Alex at 250-203-2244. If you cannot come in person, you can text me your stories.

There will be a reception with refreshments after the celebration so friends can visit and share old times.