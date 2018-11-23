October 13, 1933 – November 23, 2018

We are sad to announce that long time 100 Mile resident Garry Babcock, age 85, went to be with the lord on November, 18, 2018.

Garry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Elsie, his daughter Elizabeth (Paul) of St. Albert, Ab, his two sons Michael of Prichard, B.C, Robert of the 108 Mile Ranch and one and only grandson Jayson of St. Albert, Ab., his sister Betty Nelson of Cranbrook, B.C., and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hugh & Myrtle Babcock and younger brother Pat Babcock.

Garry was born October 13,1933 on the farm in Brooksby near Ridgedale Saskatchewan. He came to the 100 Mile House area in 1960 with his new bride Elsie.

Garry has been involved in various organizations throughout the years living in 100 Mile House. He was one of the founding fathers of the 100 Mile District Historical Society and key leader for the Interlakes Rock Club.

He will be best known for his passion of rock collecting and educating the next generation.

His family would like to thank Dr. Bruce Nicolson and all the nursing staff of the 100 Mile District Hospital for the excellent care he received in his last days.

Come help the family celebrate his life on December 1st at 1 pm at the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship Church located at the 108 Mile Ranch. Tea to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be sent to the 100 Mile District Historical Society, Box 225, 108 Mile Ranch, V0K 2Z0.