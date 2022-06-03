Garth Gibson-Bull

Celebration of Life ~
A celebration of Garth’s life will be held on Saturday, July 9th at 2:00 pm
Please join us outdoors at 5468 Carlson Road, off Tatton Road.
Phone 250-791-1900 for further information.

