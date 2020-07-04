August 6, 1933 – July 4, 2020

Mother ~

Who worked so hard and saved so long,

For what we have today,

And anytime would sacrifice,

Her chance to rest or play.

Who always saw her children have,

The things she did without,

And gave so much unselfishly,

For that’s what love’s about.

Who sought no honours or rewards,

For all that she had done,

Except to raise a family,

To her, the very finest one.

Though we cannot evaluate out “mother”,

Her love, her worth, to us she’ll always be “just Mom”.

The greatest Mom on earth,

Forever in our hearts.

Love,

Lori, Billy, Mary and Families