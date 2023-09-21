Fidelia Leta ‘Dilly’ Boutilier

In loving memory of Fidelia (Dilly) Leta Boutilier, born August 1953 in Kamsack, Saskatchewan.

She was predeceased by Brian Boutilier, her husband of 47 years, in February of 2020.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Michael and Christopher, and grandchildren, Jake, Oscar, Freddie, and Tanner.

Dilly was born to Michael and Mary Pelchaty and was the youngest of seven sisters. At 19 years old, Dilly met Brian in Vancouver, B.C., and in 1980, after their 2 sons were born, they moved to 100 Mile House and began building their farm.

She worked as a dental hygienist for 35 years, in which time she became familiar with many people in the community. Dedicated to raising a family at the farm, she and her husband built a legacy together that their children and grandchildren could enjoy for generations to come.

She will be sorely missed.

A service will be held at the 100 Mile House cemetery at noon on Saturday, September 23. A gathering will be held at the Snowy Creek Ranch.