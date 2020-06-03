It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn (Taylor, Boehringer) Coghill, a presence in the Cariboo, providing home, ranch and pet care for the last 10 years of a life cut short. An avid horsewoman throughout her life, her smile shone brightest in the ring where she excelled at team penning and training horses.

Post Indian Residential School, she became a fearless adventurer, and always with at least one dog by her side, she travelled extensively across the province and into the United States to visit friends, to make new friends and to find new adventures.

Evelyn is predeceased by her parents Nellie and Hyacinth Taylor, brothers Larry and Ralph Taylor, Clarence Etienne (Rose) and is mourned by her husband Dave Coghill and her siblings Judy LePage, Charlotte Taylor, Mamie Oppenheimer (Harvey), Cindy Etienne (Jerry), Jessie Porter (Randy), Leonard Francis (Betty), Jack Taylor (Gladys) and Gladys Kruger; her children John Leonard (Sheri Lysons), Louise Gammon, Mike Boehringer (Donna-Lee), Christine Boehringer (Sandy Reid), Madison Brooks (Tammy Lougheed) and Peter Boehringer; and her grandchildren Justin Boehringer (Tracy Pham), Sara Boehringer, Erin Boehringer, Rhiannon Boehringer and Brandon Lougheed.