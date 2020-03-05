It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ernest Allan Mills-Hodgins. Ernie, the youngest of seven, was born in Moosomin, Saskatchewan to Lloyd and Sarah Hodgins. Ernie graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1962.

At the age of 44, Ernie met the love of his life and married Grace Mills on August 11, 1978. They moved to 100 Mile House, B.C., where they made their life together on Tad Lake, and where they hosted numerous family gatherings. Ernie was kept busy with the many projects around the “farm” and with volunteering at the 100 Mile House hospice. Ernie and Grace moved to Vancouver in 2012, where Ernie continued to volunteer doing food runs on Sunday morning for the homeless, and with the Under the Bridge Garden group. Ernie was also an active bridge member at the Vancouver Lawn Bowling Club.

Ernie was a good and kind man and loved spending time with family and friends. He was always welcoming and willing to give a helping hand, no matter the circumstances. Ernie passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Ernie is survived by his spouse, Grace Mills-Hodgins, his three children, Estella Erickson (Earl), David Bissett (Cate) and Alvin Bissett (Laurelle), as well as ten grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a food bank of your choice.