June 26, 1935 – November 19, 2018

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that our family announces the passing of our brave Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, and devoted friend, Eric (Holger) Larsson.

Born June 26th 1935 in Quesnel, B.C. to Kira and Carl Larsson. Eric spent his school years in Nelson, B.C. where he shone as a high school track and field star. Eric continued this competitive spirit in all aspects of his life.

Eric will be remembered and missed by many in the Chilliwack, Kamloops and 108 Ranch Communities. He will be best remembered as a long- time employee of BC Tel Chilliwack, a very accomplished competitive cross country skier, Athlete of the year 1981 (City of Chilliwack), skydiver, sailor, outdoors man and mountaineer. Summiting many peaks in the BC, Alberta & Chilcotin Ranges.

Eric loved his Family, his friends and his Harley Davidson, which he rode into his 80’s. Eric battled a long hard fight with cancer, but all the while remained remarkably brave and determined. So, determined that on his 80th birthday he nailed the Grouse Grind in an incredible time of 1 hour.

Eric was inspiring, witty, tough, tenacious, and could out-dance anyone on the dance floor. He was generous, grateful, admired, and lived life to the fullest. He was the invincible strong man of our family, we are so proud of him, and we will miss him.

Eric didn’t want a traditional funeral. He was not a traditional man. He would rather that those who knew him make a toast, preferably with a Lambs Dark Navy Rum and coke, followed by some funny memories or a story, and celebrate his life in their own way, on their own terms, just as he lived his own life.

Eric was predeceased by his mother Kira Larsson, and brother Ingmar Larsson. He is survived by his daughters Karin Siemens (Cal), Kristine Larsson (Peter Rupar), grandchildren Trevor Maxwell (Andrea), Alyssa Maxwell (Kyle Brownlow), great grandchildren Eric and Karra, and Shirley Larsson.

A special thank you to his angels in Kamloops Joanne and Phyllis.

“Some day when we meet up yonder

We’ll stroll hand in hand again

In a land that knows no partin’

Blue eyes cryin’ in the rain ” -Willy Nelson

Drake Cremation & Funeral Services