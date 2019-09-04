David Wolf Rickenbacher











It is with sadness that we announce the passing of David Wolf Rickenbacher of Agassiz and Bridge Lake. David was born in Seattle, Wa. He is survived by his loving wife, Greta Rickenbacher, her children Henrik and Alice, grand-children Natasha (Jeremy), Emily, Jack, great-grandchildren Orson and Wolfe, his family in the USA and Japan. David’s memory will be treasured, his love never forgotten and his gently soul cherished. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 @ 1 pm at the Danish Lutheran Church 6010 Kincaid St, Burnaby BC V5G 4N3