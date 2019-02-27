August 10, 1931 – February 27, 2019

David was born in Belfast, Ireland where he enjoyed all the outdoor activities Ireland had to offer and according to his sisters was never home. He immigrated to Canada in 1956 with his new bride Wendy and started a family. Dave was a printer by trade and was looking for work when he responded to an advertisement from Vancouver Police Department….he was hired and graduated (Recruit Class 6) walking the skid row beat downtown Vancouver by April 1958. After taking numerous courses, he qualified for homicide training from the NYPD Homicide squad. After 10 years in VPD, Dave left VPD and was hired by Matsqui/Abbotsford Police (He was the first professionally trained policeman hired by Matsqui Police). During his 22 years as a member of Matsqui Police he enjoyed his time and relationships with his colleagues. He was a great investigator, solving the 1st murder after the death penalty was abolished in Canada. Dave was also very busy within the community as Chairman of the Board for MEI, speaking in various churches throughout the Fraser Valley and GVRD.

In 1989 Dave retired and he and Wendy moved to a house on Young Lake in 100 Mile House area where they enjoyed the great outdoors. Dave was a poet, and Wendy was the focus of many poems. Wendy died in February of 2008 and Dave lost his best friend and true companion. They are now reunited in God’s arms living the dream.

Dave leaves behind: his sisters….Georgina (Belfast, Ireland) and Maxine (Abbotsford), children: Susan (Lutton) and Albert Schimdt (kids…, Ryan and Brittany Schmidt (Karson, Brady & Lucy), Kevin and Leanne Schmidt (Carter, Lilian & Kendal), Ann (Lutton) and Micheal Micciche, Dave Lutton and Sandy Regehr (kids…. Gregg and Kent Lutton), Phillip and Karen Lutton (kids…Jason, Jeff & Gina, Jorge & Samantha, Jill & Shawn (to be married this June)…(eldest to youngest), grandbabies…. Evan 9, Hannah 7, Alex 7, Maelle 1.5…(eldest to youngest).

Celebration of life on March 8, 2019 at Clearbrook MB Church (corner of Old Yale Rd and Clearbrook Rd) at 11:00 am.