It is with heavy hearts; we announce the sudden passing of Clayton Lindsay David Flett. He will be sorely missed.

Clayton was born on September 11, 1992, in Williams Lake, BC to Tracy Zille (Mother) and Lindsay Flett (Father). He lived in 100 Mile House, BC his whole life. Clayton was preceded in death by his Mother Tracy Zille and Grandfather Donald Flett; two people he loved very much and kept close to his heart.

Clayton is survived by his beloved fiancée Madison Lamb and baby daughter Everly Flett, sister Jayd Crompton (Cody), sister Amanda Visona (Chris), father Lindsay Flett (Shannon), parents of Madison Lamb; Dave and Jamie Lamb, six nieces and nephews and many more loved family and friends.

Clayton was a kindhearted person that would have been there for just about anyone, day, or night. He was a giving and appreciative person. Clayton was a loving partner, Uncle, Son, Brother to so many people of our community.

He had a talent for welding. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and many other outdoor activities. He took pride in his family and enjoyed fun conversations with people he looked up to. Clayton was also known for his sense of humor in the little things and storytelling with his friends.

He would take the time to bring the people he cared about together whether it was a good meal or building a project with his best friends. It meant a lot to him to see those smiles and hear those laughs. Clayton’s charismatic character and tenacity radiated to his core. He will be remembered for his touch on people’s lives.

We are still planning a ceremony in Clayton’s honor.

Thank you to all the many people offering support, kind words and prayers during this difficult time. In Clayton’s memory, we ask for donations to be sent to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

I would like to take a moment to raise awareness surrounding the stigma of mental health. We all have our reasons not to talk about our feelings but if you have thoughts of ending your life, please talk to someone you trust about taking those steps of healing.

Please reach out to 1-833-456-4566 Canada Suicide Prevention Service. You are not alone.

Rest easy, Clayton. We love you. Obituary