February 1, 1940 – August 25, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that our family says goodbye to a remarkable woman, Carol Myers. She was first and foremost an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.

Carol was born February 1, 1940 in Trail, BC married Harvey in 1958 and raised 4 boys, which was no small task. Yet she still found time for herself. Carol was a pianist, loved gardening, fishing, traveling and enjoyed playing with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carol was deeply committed to her faith and could often be found providing bible study classes at her church. If that wasn’t enough, she was also instrumental in the creation and success of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre.

She is survived by her loving husband Harvey of 64 years and sons Steve (Debbie), Don (Nadee) and Tim (Arlene) sadly she was predeceased by her 3rd son Allan just 2 weeks prior to her passing. We are heartbroken by the loss of both our mother and brother and rely on the incredible memories we have of both of them.

A Graveside Service for both Carol and Allan will be held at the 100 Mile House Cemetery on Wednesday, August 31st at 2:00 p.m.