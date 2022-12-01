Barbara Doedel

In Loving Memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful Barbara Ellen Doedel at the very young age of 61.

Barbara had been diagnosed with cancer in October and it moved so very quickly through her. Barbara died peacefully at home, in the most loving arms of her mother and two sisters.

Barbara was born in Prince George April 3, 1961, when the family lived in Fort McLeod. They moved to Lac La Hache for a few years and then settled in Fort St. John where much of Barbara’s maternal extended family resided.

There were always many playmates for Barbara. After high school Barbara attended college in Grande Prairie, A.B., where, in her words, she majored in partying. Barbara next moved to Edmonton, where she attended the University of Alberta, and completed her Bachelor of Education. Barbara began her lifelong career of working with the deaf and hard of hearing in Wetaskiwin, before moving to a position in Whitehorse.

She lived in Whitehorse for 10 years and during that time received a scholarship to work on her Master’s degree at the University of Oxford, Birmingham, England.

While Barbara loved the Yukon, she was convinced to move closer to family after spending a Christmas day in the Vancouver airport. Barbara spent a year in Kamloops before moving to Williams Lake. Barbara lived in Williams Lake for the past 20 years where she worked at school district 27.

She was an incredible advocate for her work children, supporting, as well, their families and their classroom teachers. It was work she was very skilled at and passionate about. Barbara was guided into this important career through the influence of her mother and especially her own deaf sister Beth.

Barbara comes from a large family, with 6 siblings, Beth, Peter, Bernice, Karyn, Shari, and Derek, and 9 nieces and nephews, Justin, Josiah, Sarah, Hannah, Ambrose, Kiana, Myah, and Lily.

Her beloved nephew Ryan greets Barbara from the next world.

Barbara was a wonderful and dedicated aunt. Barbara was also predeceased by her father, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins Dax, Roy and Perry.

We believe they have all gathered around her now.

Barbara was a woman of great passion and many interests. Music was her biggest passion and she always had it playing at home. Barbara was an accomplished flautist and played with the Williams Lake community band. Many of you likely heard her at their performances.

Barbara was a skilled seamstress and artistic in many ways. She made so many beautiful and thoughtful gifts for family and friends, including hand made and hand painted “story” quilts for the children in her family.

While raised Catholic, as an adult Barbara was very involved in the Celtic world. She loved to commune with nature and was often seen patting trees, feeling their wisdom and strength. She laughed every day. She collected poetry and loved to read. She enjoyed travel to Italy, Haida Gwaii, England and many music festivals.

Barbara felt deeply and was very family-oriented. She was fiercely independent and the most incredibly generous person. The world was a brighter place with Barbara in it and we all miss her so very much.

Barbara’s family wishes to recognize the absolutely wonderful support that was provided during Barbara’s final weeks and days by the community nurses, particularly Krista and Megan, as well as Dr. Routtu.Obituary