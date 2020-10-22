It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother Anna Shields.

Anna came to Canada at the age of 8 with her mother, father and two brothers.

Originally from Czechoslovakia Anna and her family travelled to Canada in 1938 during a time of political unrest. They sailed from France to Montreal and set down roots in a farming community in Ontario.

Eventually Anna moved to Toronto and worked as a server in several restaurants. This is where she met David Shields, the love of her life. They moved to Banff together where they worked at the Banff Springs Hotel. This is where they were married and started their lives together as business partners.

Together, starting in 1967, they co-owned several restaurants in the 100 Mile District. The first was the 100 Miler Restaurant and the second was The Coffee House.

Many people will know her from the Shields’ Gold Dust Cafe. She would have given you extra fries with your burger, if you asked for seconds. Anna was the type of person who would take time to listen to someone in need of a kind ear, but she was also known for her straightforward, unfiltered guidance. She loved animals and spent many hours watching birds at the bird feeder and feeding squirrels that would peek at her through the window of her home.

Mrs. Anna Shields passed away at home, from heart related complications August 2020, with family at her side. She lived to be 91 years old! Anna is survived by 6 children, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. We all miss her and with loving-kindness look back on our time with her.

A memorial has already been held. If you would like to express your condolences, we ask, instead of sending cards or flowers, you donate to the 100 Mile Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) (250-395-5303).

Anna would have been delighted to hear about kindness toward animals.